Gilberte 6 - Light Unique / Statement Tiered Chandelier

Doubling as a source of light and the focal point in any room, chandeliers are experts at fusing function with fashion. Take this one for example: Crafted from metal, this piece features clean intersecting lines, giving it a geometric look that works well in any contemporary aesthetic. Six candelabra-base bulbs up to 60 W (not included) are perfect for brightening up your space in style, while a neutral finish allows this piece to blend with a variety of color schemes. Finish: Chrome