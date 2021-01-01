The Cordless GII Morningstar Blind provides light filtering and privacy. It is made from heavyweight PVC engineered for privacy and resists warping, fading and sagging. The modern style features a tilt wand and cordless lift. Child and pet safe! To operate simply lift or lower bottom rail to raise or lower blind, control how much sunlight streams into your room by twisting the wand to open and close the slats. Hidden mounting brackets are designed for inside, outside or ceiling installation. All hardware and installation instructions are included. This blind will fit windows 3/8 inch (0.95 cm) smaller and 1/2 inch (1.27 cm) wider than stated size. This actual blind is 1/2 inch (1.27 cm) narrower/smaller than stated size. Actual slat size is 1 inch. Achim GII Morningstar 1-in Slat Width 23-in x 72-in Cordless Black Vinyl Light Filtering Mini Blinds | MSG2237BK6