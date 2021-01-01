The Cordless GII Deluxe Sundown 1 inch Blind provides room darkening and maximum privacy. It is made from heavyweight PVC engineered with additional slats and resists warping, fading and sagging. The modern style features a tilt wand and cordless lift. Child ad pet safe! To operate simply lift or lower bottom rail to raise or lower blind, control the amount of light by twisting the wand to open and close the slats. Hidden mounting brackets are designed for inside, outside or ceiling installation. All hardware and installation instructions are included. This blind will fit windows 3/8 inch (0.95 cm) smaller and 1/2 inch (1.27 cm) wider than stated size. This actual blind is 1/2 inch (1.27 cm) narrower/smaller than stated size. Actual slat size is 1 inch. Achim GII Deluxe Sundown 1-in Slat Width 33-in x 64-in Cordless Gray Vinyl Room Darkening Mini Blinds | DSG233GY06