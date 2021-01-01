Gigi Pendant Light by Fredrick Ramond - Color: Gold - Finish: Brass - (FR34317HBR)

The Gig Pendant Light by Fredrick Ramond exemplifies chic home dÃ©cor. Its asymmetrical silhouette is highlighted by a luxurious satin black and heritage brass blend, resulting in an upscale aesthetic that gorgeously complements the soothing glow produced. Make this pendant light the centerpiece of a living room or dining area and its mid-century elegance will serve as a dramatic statement piece. Family owned and operated, Fredrick Ramond produces artisan-crafted lighting options for the home. Seamless styles and curated collections inspire each Fredrick Ramond piece, focusing on crafting products for the sophisticated and current palate. Known primarily for their hand-finished pendant lights and modern chandeliers, Fredrick Ramond lighting designs feature custom details that are suited to fit the most curated of tastes. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Gold. Finish: Heritage Brass and Satin Black