Corbett Lighting Gigi 12-Inch Wall Sconce - Color: Gold - Size: 1 light

A traditional profile motif re-done with a stylish contemporary twist. The natural inspiration of the Gigi 12-Inch Wall Sconce by Corbett Lighting is undeniable. It is designed around a floral-inspired petal motif that comes to four strong points along each of the compass points, each accented with smaller petals. From this center point, it emits a welcoming light that's evenly distributed using a textured Clear glass center, which helps to accentuate the metallic leaf finish that makes it look so grand. This fixture is remarkable in the way it connects the traditional and modern, not to mention natural and symbolic, into one beautiful - and functional - wall art piece. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Leaf