Gigabit SFP Copper RJ45 Module 1000BASET Transceiver for Ubiquiti UFRJ451G DLink Supermicro Netgear TPLink Broadcom Linksys Other Open Switches up.

Best Quality Guranteed. Wide Compatibility: Compatible for Ubiquiti UF-RJ45-1G, D-Link, Supermicro, Netgear, TP-Link, Linksys, other Open Switches. Widely used in fiber switches, routers, NIC, server or other fiber optic equipments with Gigabit SFP RJ45 ports. 1000BASE-T SFP to RJ45 copper module for Category 5e copper wire, RJ-45 connector, data rate 1000Mbps, up to 100 meters distance, working temperature: 0 ~ +70. Please kindly note that this module is only 1000 Mbps, not 10/100/1000Mbps. Easy to use & Durable: Plug and play, hot-pluggable. Rotate the ring latch down at 90 degree angle to unlock, then pulling transceiver out from switch. Less than 1.05W power dissipation and heat-conducting gasket provide superior heat dissipation function. High Quality: All of products are manufactured under strict quality control system, every module has been tested one by one on different switches before shipping, to ensu