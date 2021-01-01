From one sample, inc.

Gigabit SFP Copper RJ45 Module 1000BASET Transceiver for Ubiquiti UFRJ451G DLink Supermicro Netgear TPLink Broadcom Linksys Other Open Switches up.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Wide Compatibility: Compatible for Ubiquiti UF-RJ45-1G, D-Link, Supermicro, Netgear, TP-Link, Linksys, other Open Switches. Widely used in fiber switches, routers, NIC, server or other fiber optic equipments with Gigabit SFP RJ45 ports. 1000BASE-T SFP to RJ45 copper module for Category 5e copper wire, RJ-45 connector, data rate 1000Mbps, up to 100 meters distance, working temperature: 0 ~ +70. Please kindly note that this module is only 1000 Mbps, not 10/100/1000Mbps. Easy to use & Durable: Plug and play, hot-pluggable. Rotate the ring latch down at 90 degree angle to unlock, then pulling transceiver out from switch. Less than 1.05W power dissipation and heat-conducting gasket provide superior heat dissipation function. High Quality: All of products are manufactured under strict quality control system, every module has been tested one by one on different switches before shipping, to ensu

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com