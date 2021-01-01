From bluearrow telematics inc.
gigabit Passive 12 Port Power Over Ethernet Injector POE with 48 Volt 60 watt for 8023af Devices
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Instantly upgrade your network to PoE - Unmanaged PoE midspan injector with 12 PoE ports 10/100/1000 Gigabit Data capability with transparent VLAN passthrough Power and data delivery options for Mode A or Mode B compatible with IEEE 802.3af devices Includes 48 volt 60 watt UL approved power supply for a shared budget of 60 watts Backed by 1 year warranty - For expert technical support from Austin Texas, please call 512 479 0318