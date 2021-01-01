From bluearrow telematics inc.

gigabit Passive 12 Port Power Over Ethernet Injector POE with 48 Volt 60 watt for 8023af Devices

$223.95
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Instantly upgrade your network to PoE - Unmanaged PoE midspan injector with 12 PoE ports 10/100/1000 Gigabit Data capability with transparent VLAN passthrough Power and data delivery options for Mode A or Mode B compatible with IEEE 802.3af devices Includes 48 volt 60 watt UL approved power supply for a shared budget of 60 watts Backed by 1 year warranty - For expert technical support from Austin Texas, please call 512 479 0318

