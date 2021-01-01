Gigabit Media Converter Multimode to Singlemode Allinone 3 Configurations Fiber Switch with Dual 101001000M Ethernet Ports 1 Pack

Best Quality Guranteed. Zero configuration and fast deployment of this compact 4 port fiber optic switch unmanaged bundled with four SFP modules to ensure you have everything you need to get up and running immediately. This bundle includes (two each) both Singlemode and Multimode SFP as shown in the product images. The switch 4 port gigabit allows you to swap additional multimode fiber LC to LC or sing mode fiber transceivers or even mix and match them in the 4 port hub. Accepts most compatible Singlemode and Multimode SFP modules including brand. Although this bundle includes four SFPs (two singlemode and two multimode), this sfp switch may be populated with any other 1GB fiber optic card transceivers, most compatible mm sfp using mm fiber will work in addition to singlemode lc to lc fiber transceivers and will be full compatible with glc sx mmd and glc lh sm modules. All ports see all traffic including any added s