GIGA Lounger One-Key Automatic Integrated Electric Pump Inflatable Recliner Patio Chair

The world's first One-key automatic inflatable lounger with integrated electric pumpThe traditional air bed either requires an additional air pump to inflate or requires a lot of room and effort to run up. Moreover, it takes up storage space and is difficult to carry. Therefore, GIGA Lounger will solve all the problems. This automatic inflatable air lounger with integrated electric air pump allows you to enjoy comfort with just one simply touch! Exclusive and innovative design with an integrated AirVorTech electric air pump, which is quite easy to operate by yourself, even kids can handle. Relax and enjoy whenever you want. Color: Navy