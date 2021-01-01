From estevez designs llc
Gift Set for Dogs | Be Happy | Pattern: Black/White Character – Black Background White Paw Prints | Large Collar Blue
1 plush pillow [grey round] 1 plush pet blanket [grey and white checkered 30” x 30”] 1 plastic container to hold favorite treats [13” Diameter, Height 5 ½”] 1 large dog collar [blue adjustable 18” – 26” with a width of 1”], 1 dog leash [blue 48” long with a width of 1”] 1 handmade reversible dog collar bandana [fits medium and large collars up to 2", triangle is 5" from the top of the triangle to the tip] all wrapped up in an inspirational keepsake box [Be Happy 10” x 7.5” x 5”]