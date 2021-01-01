Mothers day Gifts Women’s day Pillow Gift for Wife from Husband Cute Birthday Mother's day Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This is the perfect pillow for your loved wife or your girlfriend who you will be your wife in the future. If your loved wife has a sense of romantic and classy style, this pillow is for her! Featuring romantic and sweet sayings flowers, rings, and butterflies, this pillow is perfect to put on bed, sofa, car seat, living room, work office… Show your endless love to your wife by rocking this lovely and romantic pillow. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only