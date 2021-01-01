Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting the highest quality arabica coffee in the world. Today, with stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online.Redemption: In-Store and Online.Included in the gift card purchase price is a $1.99 Secure Shipping Fee. This covers trackable shipping through the US Post Office, to ensure safe arrival..Staples DOES NOT sell more than $2000 of gift cards in any order due to Federal anti-money laundering regulations.Gift Cards and phone cards are non-refundable and non-returnable. They are valid only at the retailer/service provider listed on the card. Prepaid cards cannot be redeemed for cash. Specific terms and conditions are included with each card..No expiration dates.$100.Starbucks Gift Card, $100.Reload your Card and check your balance at participating Starbucks stores, www.starbucks.com/card or 1-800-782-7282. Your Starbucks Card may only be used for making purchases at participating Starbucks stores. It cannot be redeemed for cash unless required by law. You may protect the balance on your Card if lost, stolen or destroyed by registering it at starbucks.com/card. Starbucks will replace remaining registered Card balances at the time you notify us of the loss. Refunds can only be provided for unused Cards with the original receipt. A complete set of terms and conditions is available on our website. This Card does not expire, nor does Starbucks charge fees for any reason.