18" Gideon Globe Wall Sconce Brown - Decor Therapy

Lighting plays an important role in home décor, the right lighting fixture not only creates a bright, welcoming atmosphere but enhances your vision. Use the Gideon globe wall sconce to illuminate your vanity, bedside or hall while bringing a contemporary edge to your space. The clean lines and slim silhouette of this steel pendant fixture are accented by the round globe shades and showcases the exposed bulbs for a retro vibe. The neutral finish compliments an array of home furnishings. Requires two (2) 60 watt bulbs, not included. Measures 16x8x14"