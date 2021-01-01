From megachef
MegaChef Gibson Elite Zambezi 5 Piece Stainless Steel Hammer Texture Flatware Set in Gold | 849112067M
Advertisement
Compliment your dining set with the elegant Gibson Elite Zambezi 5 Piece Stainless Steel Hammer Texture Flatware Set in Gold. The beautifully unique hammer textured handles brings a new level of contemporary sophistication to your home collection. From fancy parties to casual dining, this flatware set is great for any occasion. Item Dimensions: 9.00-in x 5.50-in x 0.50-in Item Weight: 0.65-lbs MegaChef Gibson Elite Zambezi 5 Piece Stainless Steel Hammer Texture Flatware Set in Gold | 849112067M