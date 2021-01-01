Kichler Giarosa Bath Bar - Color: Clear - Size: 2 light

A transformative piece for the modern and contemporary bathroom. The Giarosa Bath Bar from Kichler treats you to a lively glow enhanced by pairs of artfully crafted glass shades. It sets an elegant foundation over your bathroom mirror with a neat metal framework. The piece sits close to the wall thanks to a low-profile backplate. The eyes are instantly drawn to the intricate ribbed surface of the hand-spun glass shades. The clear outer shades deliver a beautiful reflective note, while the inner satin etched opal shades settle things down with a milky surface. Flip the switch, and you'll be treated to a wondrous light, making visits to the bathroom a remarkable one. Color: Clear. Finish: Chrome