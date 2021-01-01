Giant Puppy Love Valentine's Day Card

Features:Valentine's day card: Wish everyone who’s special a joy-filled Valentine’s day with this big card. It is perfect for wishing friends and family members a happy Valentine's day.Message inside: "But I know we are barking up the right tree! Happy Valentine's day!"Quality made: Large greeting card has full-color graphics and is made from high-quality corrugated plastic for elegance and extra durability and come with an envelopeBeautifully designed cardProduct Type: Card or Card HolderTree Type: Color: RedPrimary Material: PlasticPrimary Material Details: Corrugated plasticAdditional Materials: Corrugated cardboardPrimary Material (Old): PlasticSpecial Features: Life-SizePowered: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesTheme: AnimalsAnimals: DogSeason: Holiday / Occasion: Valentine's DayChristmas: Thanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Valentine's Day PhrasesHalloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Low Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 36Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Overall Product Weight: 3.5Assembly:Warranty: