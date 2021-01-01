Giancarlo 1 - Light Copper Flush Mount

METAL BODY Width: 23" Height: 23" Depth: 5" Socket Type: E 27 Max 100 WFeatures:Metal BodyProduct Type: Flush MountDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: NoShade Material: Shade Color: Shade Shape: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Wood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100.00Bulb Base: E27/Medium (European)Voltage: 220Finish: CopperPower Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Built-in USB Port: Country of Origin: TurkeyLight Direction: AmbientBack Plate Included: NoBack Plate Material: Cord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Life Stage: AdultCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: NocUL Listed: NoMET Listed: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoFIRA Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cETL Listed: NoUL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoFire Rated: Green Compliance: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 22.84Overall Width - Side to Side: 22.84Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4.73Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 4.98Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: Back Plate Width - Side to Side: Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: Yes