Giana 24.25" Table Lamp

This table lamp adds a hint of contemporary and inviting style to any table in your home, from your entryway console to your living room end table. The cylindrical, pillar base is made from faux marble with swirling gray and black hues for a hint of modern design. This lamp is topped with a whtie fabric drum shade that diffuses the light from a 100W bulb (not included) throughout your space. Plus, we love how this lamp is compatible with LED bulbs. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson.