Gia Soap Dish

Features:Chrome and stainless steel colorStrong cups to prevent slippingAttaches to any smooth non-porous surface such as tile, glass, fiberglass and some metalsFinish: Polished chromeExtends the life of your soapUse for bathroom showerProduct Type: Soap DishFinish: Polished chromePrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Mount Type: SuctionedCapacity: Number of Pieces Included: Pieces Included: Water Resistant: YesRust Resistant: Mildew Resistant: NoLife Stage: AdultCountry of Origin: ChinaShower Hooks Included: NoNumber of Hooks Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseShatter Resistant: NoToilet Brush Included: NoAutomatic Soap Dispenser: Soap Dish Included: NoAccessory Tray Included: NoTissue Box Cover Included: NoStorage Jar or Container Included: NoSoap or Lotion Dispenser Included: NoToothbrush Holder Included: NoTumbler Holder Included: NoWastebasket Included: NoShower Curtain Included: NoTumbler Included: NoMade to Order: NoSpefications:ADA Compliant: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FSC Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCSA Certified: Low Lead Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 1.2Overall Width - Side to Side: 5.1Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4.5Overall Product Weight: 0.2Toothbrush Holder Fit: Tissue Box Cover Fit: Assembly:Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No