From the holiday aisle
Ghost Yard Sign With LED Light - Halloween - Yard Art - 1 Piece
Advertisement
A colorfully-chilling Halloween prop! Guide guests to your Halloween party with this fall outdoor dÃ©cor. Sure to add an eerie look to your lawn, this eerie spirit is perfect for greeting trick-or-treaters or decorating the entrance to a haunted house. The head of this traditional white ghost lights up with changing colors. Comes on a 41" plastic stake with metal base. Batteries included. Simple assembly required.