Ghali Iron Plant Stand

Add a cottage core vibe within your outdoor patios and garden areas as you decorate your corners with this plant stand. A space-saving solution to store your plants in a playful yet practical way. This striking plant stand can hold your luscious greenery or display your most prized décor for an elevated look. Designed with rubber footing at the base that prevents scratching, anti-tipping, as well as sliding around. This plant stand is made from solid construction with a protective coating making it impervious to the elements with anti-corrosive properties. Color: Blue