From dainolite
Dainolite GGE-134P Gage 4 Light 13" Wide Pendant with Crystal Accents Vintage Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Dainolite GGE-134P Gage 4 Light 13" Wide Pendant with Crystal Accents Features:Includes clear optical crystal accentsIncludes clear glass round shadeHigh quality steel constructionRequires (4) 40 watt G9 base bulbsIncludes (1) 8", (1) 11", and (1) 20" downrodSloped ceiling compatible to 15 degreesDimmable with appropriate dimming switchIncludes 1 year manufacturer warrantyUL and CSA listed for damp locationsDimensions:Height: 6"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Canopy Width: 4.5"Canopy Height: 1"Product Weight: 10 lbsWire Length: 46"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: G9Watts Per Bulb: 40wWattage: 160wVoltage: 120v Vintage Bronze