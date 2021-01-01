From msi
MSI GF65 Thin 10UE Gaming & Entertainment Laptop (Intel i5-10500H 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD, 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080), NVIDIA RTX 3060, Wifi.
10th Gen Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Processor (upto 4.5 GHz, 12MB Cache, 6-Cores) ; NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics, VR Ready. 8GB DDR4 SODIMM; Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Wifi, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam, Red Backlit Keyboard Keyboard, . 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080) 144Hz Refresh Rate IPS Display; 180W Power Supply, 3-Cell 52 WHr Battery; Black Color, . 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD; 2 USB 3.2 Gen1, HDMI (upto 4K(3840 x 2160) at 60Hz), 2xUSB 3.2 Type-C Gen1, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Home-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)