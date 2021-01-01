From msi
MSI GF63 Gaming & Entertainment Laptop (Intel i5-10300H 4-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080), NVIDIA GTX 1650, Wifi, Bluetooth.
10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Processor (upto 4.5 GHz, 4-Cores) ; NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 Graphics, . 8GB DDR4 SODIMM; Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Wifi, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam, Red Backlit Keyboard Keyboard, . 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz IPS Display; 150W Power Supply, 3-Cell 51 WHr Battery; Black Color, . 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD; 3 USB 3.2 Gen1, HDMI (upto 4K(3840 x 2160) at 60Hz), USB 3.2 Type-C Gen1, 1 x Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Home-64,