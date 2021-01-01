Geyne Bohemian Ivory Handwoven Cotton Blend Pouf Ottoman Gray/ivory - Baxton Studio

Add an elegant accent to your space with the Geyne pouf ottoman. Handwoven in India, this pouf is made from cotton and wool. Ivory threads woven over the gray base create a neutral color palette that complements a wide variety of room layouts and styles. A cool, geometric pattern stands out on each side of the Geyne for a striking display from any angle. Serving as a cozy footstool or as an extra seat, the Geyne pouf ottoman adds a graceful touch to any space. Pattern: Branch.