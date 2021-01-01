Geyer Basin by Danita Delimont Canvas Art Print

A bison stands alone on a misty flat, standing out as the most tangible thing in sight. The monochromatic color palette of this scene adds to the overall drama of the composition, making it all the more impressive and striking. Great for both home and office use, this wild canvas print reminds us of a bygone age and of the wild west. This giclee print combines extraordinary detail and quality canvas into one affordable package. Offering full-bleed printing, which covers the entirety of the canvas, your new artwork also comes ready to hang; eliminating the need for framing. Print measures: 22" x 28".