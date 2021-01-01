Classy Art "Getting Ready IIl" By Sutton Framed Print People Wall Art 28 in. x 34 in., Framed In Rose Gold Romance

This classic beauty appears to be ready for an evening out. Will add charm and color to your space. Pairs well with sister piece "Getting Ready". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF in a color we call "Rose Gold Romance". It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 3-years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Artwork is an inexpensive way to update your home or office and make an instant impact. Our 30-years of experience ensures a quality product. Color: Framed In Rose Gold Romance.