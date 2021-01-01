Get Naked Bath - Picture Frame PaintingÂ Print on Paper

Get Naked Bath Premium Framed Print - Ready to Hang A Premium Framed Print created to last. Framed in distressed wood and available in an array of sizes and colors Featuring a beveled a solid wood stretcher bar, each piece comes ready to hand 4 SIZES AVAILABLE 30.5''X42.5'' â Overall Size 26.5'X36.5'' â Overall Size 22''x30'' â Overall Size 18''x24'' â Overall Size Each piece is made to order. Each piece comes with hanging hardware. Made in the USA Ready to Hang Giclee Paper Print Acrylic Glass Beveled Matt BoardFeatures:Premium Framed PrintReady to hangMADE IN THE USAFeaturing a beveled solid wood stretcher bar, each piece comes ready to handProduct Type: PaintingPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Black/GreyNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: UnknownOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: YesWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Subject: Bath & LaundryAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Closed Corner FrameFrame Material: WoodFrame Color (Format: Gold Paper): GoldFrame Color (Format: Silver Paper): SilverFrame Color (Format: Black Paper): BlackCovering/Protection: YesCovering/Protection Material: Open Format Type: Mounted with BackingPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Grouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Hand Detailed/Embellished;Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: Get Naked Bath Premium Framed Print - Ready to Hang A Premium Framed Print created to last.Framed in distressed wood and available in an array of sizes and colorsFeaturing a beveled a solid wood stretcher bar, each piece comes ready to hand4 SIZES AVAILABLE30.5''X42.5'' â Overall Size26.5'X36.5'' â Overall Size22''x30'' â Overall Size18''x24'' â Overall SizeEach piece is made to order.Each piece comes with hanging hardware.Made in the USAReady to HangGiclee Paper PrintAcrylic GlassBeveled Matt BoardTitle: Get Naked BathBatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamFrame Type: Picture FrameDesigner: J PaulDesigner Type: In-HouseFrame Wood Type: MDF/Solid Wood Textual Art Transcript: Get Naked BathSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Pref