Glow Skin Deep Get Me Right Clay Face Mask

Formulated with natural clays and powders, this resolve-all mask is great for all skin types. Designed to deep clean pores and maintain elasticity, to treat acne, oiliness and scarring. Simply mix with water to form a paste, or with apple cider vinegar, rosewater or aloe vera juice for added treatment. How To Use. Mix a small amount of mask with a few drops of water in a bowl to form paste Gently spread evenly over face, or use as spot treatment Keep on for 20 min before moistening face and removing Use 1-2x per weekContent + Care. Ingredients: Bentonite Clay, Turmeric, Green Tea Matcha Powder, Activated Charcoal, Coconut Milk Powder Made in the USASize. 3 oz