Gesture 1 Light Tall Pendant Light by Kelly by Kelly Wearstler - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (KP1041BBS)

The Gesture 1 Light Tall Pendant Light from Kelly by Kelly Wearstler features a slim design with graceful curves that somehow manage to render this product both minimalist and distinctive all at once. An arching metal rod curves from the top of the conical shade to the bottom, just below a flat disk that supports the fitting and lamp. Constructed from Steel, this fixture possesses the endurance to remain a staple of ones home for many years to come. It is also capable of working in damp locations, making it perfect for illuminating kitchens or bedrooms. Kelly by Kelly Wearstler is the designers collection under the Generation Lighting brand umbrella. True to both Wearstlers vision and Visual Comforts sterling reputation, the collection combines vintage and modern design elements with effortless style. Shape: Cone. Color: Brass. Finish: Burnished Brass