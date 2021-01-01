From hestan
Hestan GES08 98 Inch Wide Outdoor Living Suite Stainless Steel Outdoor Cooking BBQ Grill Islands BBQ Grill Island Packages
Hestan GES08 98 Inch Wide Outdoor Living Suite Outdoor Living Suite with No Counter Top, Heavy Welded Body Construction, Stainless Steel Front, Sides, and Bottom, Stainless Steel Curb Base, and Single Point Electrical Connection, in Stainless Steel. The front, sides, and bottom are constructed out of stainless steel for long lasting usage.Features:Ground fault circuit interrupter outlets with 120 volt AC power & weatherproof coversSingle point gas connection is easy to manageThe stainless steel front, sides, and bottom ensure this suite last a very long timeHestan pays attention to detail as the company designs this outdoor suite with a durable curb baseThe entire body of the unit is durable to external conditionsSpecifications:Height: 36"Width: 98"Depth: 37" BBQ Grill Island Packages Stainless Steel