Design Toscano Gertie, the English Flower Fairy Statue
Inspired by an 1895 Victorian postcard, this enchanting fairy stands atop a leafy pedestal, cradling a beautiful bower of colorful posies in her upturned skirt. Carefully sculpted from her butterfly wings and green pixie gown to the curly tendrils escaping her spritely updo, this Design Toscano exclusive elfin creature is a perfect picture of English garden style. Cast in quality designer resin and hand-painted in a soft color palette, Mother Nature's messenger brings a breath of springtime to home or garden. 5.5"Wx5.5"Dx12"H. 2 lbs.