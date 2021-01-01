Gerri Power Loom Orange/Ivory Rug

With subtle Southwestern-inspired charm, this geometric area rug is our pick for an everyday essential. It's made from polypropylene using a power loom and has a neutral, cool color palette made up of ivory and gray. Intentional distressing adds that lived-in look right out of the box, while the low 0.01" pile height makes it a great choice for high-traffic areas. Plus, it's offered in an array of size options, so it's even easier to find the right fit. To help reduce shifting and sliding, we recommend pairing this area rug with a rug pad. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'