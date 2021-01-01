From latitude run
Gerrell Floating Desk
Advertisement
These wall-mounted tables are mainly made of high-quality board, which is environmentally friendly, durable, and can withstand a lot of loads. Its great design wall mounted desk with storage shelves provides working space and extra plenty of storage space. Hiden cable and wire management features keep your desk organized. Spacious side compartments to store books, photographs, and other personal items. Clean it with a clean, damp cloth. Color: White