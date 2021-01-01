Gerolyn 5 - Piece Dining Set

High quality craftsmanshipThicken cushionStable and durableEasy to assembleFeatures:The table and chair legs are fitted with rubber protective footpads that can protect your floor from scratches while ensuring the table and chairs maintain their stability.Adds a modern sense, and the artificial marble tabletop has a unique glossy appearance, which is most suitable for any dining space, kitchen area, etcEach chair comes complete with wide seating, the seats are formulated for easy spot cleaning with the wipe of a damp clothThe frame provides strengthened support. Stable and sturdy thanks to tabletop and table legs thickening design.Table dimensions: 45.3”Lx29.5”Wx29.5”H; Chair dimensions: 17.1”Lx23.2”Wx38.6”H; Table weight capacity: 300 lbs; Chair weight capacity: 300lbsNumber of Items Included: 5Number of Benches Included: Number of Chairs Included: 4Upholstery Fill Material: FoamArms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RectangularLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Sideboard Included: NoTable Top Material: MarbleTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: RubberwoodSeating Material: Manufactured WoodSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: MDFSeating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: YesUpholstery Material: Faux leatherNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: YesTable Top Color: Black/WhiteTable Base Color: BrownSeating Color: BlackBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: 4Weight Capacity: 250Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Upholstered BackOutdoor Use: YesWater Resistant: YesMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaAdjustable Seat Height: NoUpholstery Color: BlackSwivel Seat: NoAdjustable Table Height: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalDesigner: COXBRIGHTDesigner Type: CelebrityMain Wood Joinery Method: Mortise and TenonKiln-Dried Wood: YesSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISTA 1A Certified: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: YesBetter Cotton Initiative Member: YesBetter Cotton Initiative Certified: YesUSDA BioBased Product: YesCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: YesCarbon Neutral Certification: YesCarbonFree Certified: YesCarbonRATE Certified: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesCPG Compliant: NoBlauer Engel: GreenSpec: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: YesBluesign Certified: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: YesEnvironmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: YesSMaRT Certified: YesFISP Certified: EPP Compliant: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: YesFairTrade Certified: YesOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesEU Ecolab