From boredkoalas german shepherd pillows dog lover gift
BoredKoalas German Shepherd Pillows Dog Lover Gift German Shepherd Dad Flag Cool Patriotic Dog Lover Owner Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this cute German Shepherd Dad Flag throw pillow for your Dog Owner dad, husband, uncle or boyfriend! It's the perfect Dog Lover gift idea & present for Birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day or Christmas 2020. This cool German Shepherd Dad Flag pillow is a perfect animal lover gift for Dog Lovers, Owners, Dog Moms and Dads. Browse our brand for more K9 Canine Police dog and puppy tees for kids, boys, girls, men, women, teens, adults and family! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only