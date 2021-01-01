Noble House Gerhardt Mixed Black 5-Piece Faux Wicker Patio Fire Pit Seating Set with Dark Grey Cushions

There's nothing quite like spending time on a summer evening with good friends around a warm fire while swapping stories. With simple, clean lines, fine woven wicker finish and comfortable water-resistant cushions, our 4-seater sectional set is made for both assuring durability and impressive comfort that also offers generous seating space around a cozy firepit centerpiece. Including 2 club chairs and 1 loveseat, this chat set will have you conversing for hours on end in the comforts of your own backyard.