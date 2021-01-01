Gerede 3 - Blade LED Retractable Blades Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included

Add this minimalistic type LED ceiling fan to your home for a clean look. Features the retractable blades and the modern shade which is illuminated with integrated technology and adds depth to the simple structure. This simple design ceiling fan will do wonders for your interior space as the modern foldable blade will bring a unique aesthetic to your home décor.Integrated 3 Light tones LED light provide energy and cost saving benefits. Includes remote control for ease and convenience, a short 5" down rod and longer 10" down rod are included for two display options. The hanging system supports a 15-degree angled ceiling installation.Features:Retractable Fan: Combination of a modern ceiling fan and a flush mount. The Retractable blades will automatically retract and conceal.CCT Dimmable LED: Comes with integrated LED light (Replaceable), CCT Dimmable which cycles through Warm White, Neutral White and Cool White.Remote Control: Control the fan and light separately with the included hand held remote control.Downrods & Slope Installation: 5" and 10" downrod are included for two display options. The hanging system supports a 15-degree angled ceiling installation.Safety Rate & Warranty: Core parts are UL listed for a dry environment. Lifetime for the motor, 1-year for other parts warranty. Finish: Brushed Nickel with Clear Blades