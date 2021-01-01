From caroline's treasures
Gerber Daisy and Butterfly Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow
Approximately 12 inches by 16 inches measured from corner of pillow. 100% Polyester Fabric pillow Sham with pillow form. This pillow is made from Caroline's Treasures new canvas type material and can be used indoors or outdoors. This is a coated canvas with a heavy hand. Mildew resistant, stain resistant, fade resistant and Machine washable. Made in the USA! These are all handmade and may vary slightly in size.