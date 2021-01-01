Classy Art "Geranium Wave" By Carol Rowan Framed Print Wall Art 28 in. x 34 in., Framed In Dark Chocolate

Paintings of flowers, plants or trees are reminders of how much nature has to offer. This piece will surely add texture and color to your space. This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF in a Dark Chocolate color. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 3 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Color: Framed In Dark Chocolate.