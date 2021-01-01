From nearly natural
This 35-inch artificial geranium has dark green leaves that appear to grow up and over the included stand planter, spilling over the edge and nearly touching the ground in a beautiful and realistic display. The bright red flowers add a pop of color and are a fun contrast to the green leaves. This plant would look great welcoming your guests by the front door. | Nearly Natural Geranium Artificial Plant in Stand Planter, Red Silk Tree 35"