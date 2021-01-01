From nearly natural

Nearly Natural Geranium Artificial Plant in Ceramic Planter UV Resistant (Indoor/Outdoor), Red Silk Tree 11"

$44.99
In stock
Buy at nearlynatural

Description

Incorporate serious coloring throughout everyday spaces with this artificial geranium plant flaunting a collection of intricate silk flowers nestled atop vibrant green leaves peeping out from underneath - all of which is UV resistant, making it a great accent for both indoor and outdoor space without fearing damage from the natural elements. Contained in a ceramic planter, this 11” tall fake outdoor plant will make a pretty addition to home accents. | Nearly Natural Geranium Artificial Plant in Ceramic Planter UV Resistant (Indoor/Outdoor), Red Silk Tree 11"

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com