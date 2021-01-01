Geralynn Twin Solid Wood Daybed with Trundle

A softly sloping silhouette on the back panel and side panels give the Travis fabric upholstered daybed a subtle look while its delicate design, deep tufting look showcase a timeless and designer appeal. Constructed of solid wood frame with MDF, the Travis is guaranteed to stand the test of time. Versatile with contemporary look and sophisticated details, the Travis daybed can easily go from urban industrial apartment, to coastal chic beach house. Tufted upholstery softens the silhouette and ensures plenty of padding for lounging, reading and resting. The Travis imbues a luxury high end look while providing you with day to day function as a daybed o extra guest's bed. Made in Malaysia, the Travis requires assembly. Color: Light Beige