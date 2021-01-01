Geralynn TV Stand for TVs up to 50"

Is your living room in need of a makeover? Look no further and allow the product to recreate your home decor. With noteworthy X designed side frames, this TV stand easily becomes a conversation starter. Offers two drawers and four shelves, the perfect storage and display space combination. The drawers are adorned with metal pulls and have metal glides. With metal glides, you can smoothly pull open and close the drawers. Keep your video games, movies and remote controls in the drawers, while you display your favorite collections or statuettes on the shelves. This TV stand offers a total of four circular cable management holes, to help you keep cables as easily organized as possible. Showcasing a contemporary style, this furniture piece can refresh the decor of your home office or den. Bring home today and stream your favorite TV series in style! Its simple assembly is worth every step. Available in multiple finishes to ensure you find the perfect fit for your home. Pair with an product. Each sold separately. Color: Black