Morgan Home Geraldine 100% Cotton Navy Flannel King Sheet Set, Navy/White

Add cozy warmth during the colder months with the MHF Home Geraldine 100% Cotton Flannel Sheet Set. Crafted from extra soft 100% Cotton Turkish Flannel, these sheets are conveniently machine washable. The set features a double hem stitching, elastic all-around fitted sheet, and are available in a variety of bold colors and patterns, perfect for brightening up the cold winter. The digital images displayed have the most accurate color possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, we are not responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Color: Navy/White.