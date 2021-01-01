Geraci Bead Wood Sheer Single Curtain Panel

Features:Environmental protection, non-toxic, no smellThe color is firm and does not fadeLong service life and durabilityThe cut surface is smooth and wears resistantMaterial: WoodMaterial Details: Product Type: CurtainLight Filtration: SheerThermal Insulation: NoNoise Reducing: NoColor: BrownPattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorNumber of Panels Included: 1Liner or Backing Included: NoLiner Material: Liner Color: Liner Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Header Included: NoHeader Type: Cleaning Method: Dry clean onlyWater Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Curtain Rod Included: NoCurtain Rod Material: Curtain Rod Finish: Finials Included: Compatible Single Curtain Rod Part Number: Included Accessories: No Extra AccessoriesLocation: IndoorTheme: No ThemeHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySample Available: NoSample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary BohoSpefications:UL Listed: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 1A Certified: NoNFPA 701 Certified: NoANSI/WCMA A100.1-2018 Standard: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Recycled Content: NoGlobal Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: SOR/2019-97 - Corded Window Coverings Regulations: NoDimensions:Single Panel Width - Side to Side: 35.43307087Panel Length - Top to Bottom: 86.61417323Curtain Rod: NoCurtain Rod Width - Side to Side: Curtain Rod Diameter: Header: NoHeader Height: Maximum Rod Diameter Allowed: Grommet Diameter: Single Panel Weight: 3Assembly:Eligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Le