Deny Designs Georgiana Paraschiv Gold V01 Duvet Set with Two Pillow Shams, King

Turn your bedroom into a super stylish focal point with this artistic duvet cover! These lightweight duvet covers vividly feature your favorite design on the front with a soft white reverse side A durable hidden and secure zip closure offer simple assembly for easy care and interior ties to attach the duvet cover to the down comforter or insert. Machine washable with cold water on gentle with mild detergent Available in 3 sizes: Twin/XL with 1 Standard Pillow Case, Queen/Full with 2 Standard Pillow Cases, King with 2 King Size Pillowcases Deny is a revolutionary Home Decor company that supports the art community worldwide. Hand crafted and produced in Denver, Colorado, USA