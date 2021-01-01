From glory haus
Georgia Fan Block Canvas
Features:StandaloneUniversity of Georgia artShow off your UGA pride with this canvas blockProduct Type: Decorative AccentTree Type: Color: Red/BlackPrimary Material: WoodPrimary Material Details: Additional Materials: Primary Material (Old): WoodIndoor / Outdoor Use: Indoor Use OnlyOutdoor Use: NoPowered: NoPower Source: Timers/Sensors: Battery Type: Battery Included: Number in Set: 1Country of Origin: ChinaTheme: Season: FallHoliday / Occasion: GraduationChristmas: Thanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 7Overall Width - Side to Side: 5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Overall Product Weight: 0.5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No