Baxton Studio Georgette Modern and Contemporary Light Grey Fabric King Upholstered Bed

Don't let the clean, straight lines of the Georgette bed fool you - this bed has plenty of stylish details. The modern and contemporary-inspired design is clear to see in the tall, oversized square headboard. The sides of the headboard are further accentuated with a dark bronze nail heads trim. The Georgette's impressively-sized headboard features foam padding and light grey fabric upholstery, with button-tufting design. Keep yourself or your guests resting and relaxing in this chic, sturdy bed. The modern style of the Georgette can easily be coordinated with the look of your guest room or bedroom - or can inspire a bedroom refresh! This bed comes with 3 by 3 slats for use with a box spring and mattress. Made in Malaysia, the Georgette requires assembly.