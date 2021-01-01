Georges Reading Room P4338 LED Swing Arm Wall Lamp by George Kovacs - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (P4338-647)

With clean, smooth lines, the George's Reading Room P4338 LED Swing Arm Wall Lamp provides wall mounted downlighting for reading or working. This metal design includes a fully adjustable arm and shade and an on/off dimmer switch, and it comes in a variety of finishes. The sophisticated, modern style of the piece complements a range of interior decor, and the LED bulb makes it environmentally friendly. George Kovacs started a lighting store in Manhattan in 1954, became a renowned designer during the '50s, '60s and '70s and sold his company name in 2000 to the Minka Group. Today, the George Kovacs brand designs decorative lighting in mid-century modern and contemporary styles with a creative and often humorous approach, incorporating clean lines and unexpected twists and curves. From the curvaceous P722 Table Lamp to the minimalistic Twist and Shout LED Linear Suspension, their creations are sophisticated and comfortable at the same time. Color: Bronze. Finish: Copper Bronze Patina